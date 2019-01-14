Faith Sound kicks off concert season

HARLAN – Faith Sound, the interdenominational, contemporary music group based out of Harlan, has kicked off its concert season with a performance in Harlan last Sunday, and additional performances are slated in the surrounding area during the next few months.

The first performance of the year was Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan.

Now in its 44th year, members of the group are students in 7th-12th grade from Harlan and surrounding communities, representing a number of churches from the region.

This year’s performances are under the direction of Roger Van Donselaar, who is in his fifth year at the group’s helm following the retirement of long-time director and founder Steve Lawson. Lawson continues to help with the group, and Rick Dotzler handles the sound board.

Tryouts are held in October with rehearsals on Sunday afternoons in November and December. Performances take place January through May in churches throughout the Midwest.