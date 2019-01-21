Fallon to speak in Harlan about 3,100-mile march memoir

HARLAN -- From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Brick Wall Gallery, Harlan, former Iowa lawmaker Ed Fallon will read from his book, Marcher, Walker, Pilgrim, and discuss growing concerns about the climate crisis.

The book is Fallon’s memoir from the 2014 Great March for Climate Action, when a core of 35 marchers walked 3,100 miles from Los Angeles to Washington, DC. Fallon was one of five marchers to walk every step of the way.

Fallon will read from his book, take questions, and discuss how the story of the March makes clear the absolute urgency of climate change. Fallon will also discuss the Green New Deal, the Iowa Caucuses, and the importance of local self-reliance in the New Climate Era. He will also sign books, which will be available for pur-chase at the event.

The event - open to the public and free of charge - is one of numerous readings scheduled in Iowa and across the US this year.

