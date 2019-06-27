Farmer’s Market now open for the summer

COUNTY -- For another year the Shelby County Farmer’s Market will be open for business in the Shopko parking lot beginning this month.

Every Saturday the farmer’s market will be open at 8:30 a.m. until noon. The market will also be open on Wednesdays starting July 3 from 3:30-6 p.m. with a $10 entrance fee for vendors as well as $5 for non-profit vendors.

