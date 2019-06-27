Home / Home

Farmer’s Market now open for the summer

Thu, 06/27/2019 - 12:00pm admin
By: 
Ryan Pattee, News Reporter

    COUNTY -- For another year the Shelby County Farmer’s Market will be open for business in the Shopko parking lot beginning this month.
    Every Saturday the farmer’s market will be open at 8:30 a.m. until noon. The market will also be open on Wednesdays starting July 3 from 3:30-6 p.m. with a $10 entrance fee for vendors as well as $5 for non-profit vendors.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here