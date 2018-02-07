Farmers Market now open for the season

Home / Home

By Caitlin Yamada, News Reporter

   HARLAN -- If you are looking for fresh, direct from the source produce, the farmer’s market is the place for you.
    A variety of merchants now are selling fresh produce in the northwest corner of the Shopko parking lot from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
    It will take place every Saturday through October, and every Wednesday starting July 11 from 3:30-6 p.m. through September.
    The farmer’s market has been going on for around 30 years.
 

