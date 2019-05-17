Farmers & Merchants State Bank to merge into Midstates Bank

HARLAN - Midstates Bank, NA and Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Neola, announced the merger of Farmers & Merchants State Bank into Midstates Bank, NA, pending regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close on August 30, 2019.

Bank president Mike Kenealy said, “Farmers & Merchants State Bank was selected for merger due to close proximity to our other banks in Southwest Iowa. They have similar values of integrity, community service, financial strength, and commitment to their customers and employees as we do. With the addition of locations in Neola and Minden our combined resources and staff will provide a better banking experience for our employees, customers and communities.”

“Farmers & Merchants State Bank (FMSB) has proudly served the communities and surrounding areas of Neola and Minden. For over 133 years, FMSB has actively promoted community involvement, with a proven record of financial strength and loyal customer service. They provide full-relationship agricultural, commercial and consumer banking.” Kenealy said.

Midstates has been serving Western Iowa since 1876, and has nine locations including Harlan, Missouri Valley, Avoca, Mondamin, and Council Bluffs (2). Effective May 1 they merged with Kingsley State Bank and its locations in Kingsley, Le Mars and Sergeant Bluff. Combined, the merged banks will have over 110 employees.

Midstates offers a full range of financial services including residential mortgage lending, commercial, agriculture lending, and farm management services.