Farmers & Merchants State Bank to merge into Midstates Bank

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 12:42pm admin

    HARLAN - Midstates Bank, NA and Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Neola, announced the merger of Farmers & Merchants State Bank into Midstates Bank, NA, pending regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close on August 30, 2019.
 

