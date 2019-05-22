Farmers & Merchants State Bank to merge into Midstates Bank
HARLAN - Midstates Bank, NA and Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Neola, announced the merger of Farmers & Merchants State Bank into Midstates Bank, NA, pending regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close on August 30, 2019.
