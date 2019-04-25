FEMA to make rounds in Shelby County
COUNTY -- Shelby County Emergency Management Director Alex Londo said this week that personnel with the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) will be out in Shelby County going door to door to get people who were affected by the floods to register to receive assistance.
All of the people going around will have identification on them to show that they work for FEMA. The crews will be out over the next week to two weeks.
