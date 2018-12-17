Few families, individuals still need assistance in holiday adoption program

REGIONAL – The deadline has passed for individuals and families to seek assistance in this year’s annual holiday adoption program, but there still is time for those wishing to adopt families to do so.

For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on the designated drop-off day, Monday, Dec. 17 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Distribution of gifts to families will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees are listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt. Administration of the adoption program is being handled by West Central Community Action.

