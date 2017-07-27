FIDGET SPINNERS story and video

REGIONAL -- Across the nation, fidget spinners are stirring up a fuss.

https://youtu.be/eUlkXosWlC8

The spinners, which have a bearing in the center circular pad, are meant to be held while they spin.

The toy is designed with the intent to relieve stress and is advertised as assisting people with focusing or fidgeting problems (such as those with ADHD, anxiety and autism) by acting as a release for nervous energy.

Whether this is the case or not, the toy continues to draw crowds.

The Harlan Community School District does not have a policy specific to fidget spinners, but does state that any item that causes a significant disruption can be banned.

Kids have become obsessed with them. Often, the spinners are in hand at the Harlan Intermediate School as the children walk to recess.

For Harlan Intermediate School’s Principal Jeff Moser, the toy doesn’t present much of a problem.

