Fifth closed session; still no board action

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education held two special closed session meetings with its legal counsel present Monday, April 29 -- one to evaluate an individual, and the other to discuss strategy regarding employment conditions.

After approximately 2 1/2 hours of behind doors discussions, no action was taken.

It’s the fifth closed session meeting the board has held in recent months, under Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i) “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the affected individual’s reputation, and that individual requests a closed session.”

Although the individual hasn’t been named, those in attendance Monday again presumed it to be Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner, who has been the subject of an investigation now in its sixth month.

