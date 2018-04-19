Final legislative briefing Saturday at chamber office

HARLAN -- The final legislative briefing of the year will be held Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry atrium, 1901 Hawkeye Ave. in Harlan.

This event is sponsored by Farm Sweet Farm of Harlan. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the legislative session, including legislation that has been passed and still being considered.

On hand will be Sen. Jason Schultz and Rep. Steve Holt. Both will give statements and answer questions from the public.