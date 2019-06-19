Finalists for HCS Interim Supt. Named

The Harlan Community School Board hired Grundmeyer Leader Services to help conduct the search for a new interim superintendent. The firm will also assist the board in recruiting and hiring the long-term superintendent next year. After a second planning meeting with the school board, the following desired qualifications were identified for the interim superintendent:

Approachable and open-minded

Effectively manages district resources

Builds school and community relations

Follows through on tasks and responsibilities

Demonstrates collaborative leadership

Strong instructional leader (curriculum development, assessment, instruction)

Demonstrates integrity

The application period was open from May 24-June 9th. The candidate pool for the interim superintendent position resulted in 13 total applicants. Dr. Trent Grundmeyer and Dr. Kevin Fiene, Grundmeyer Leader Search Consultants, presented all the candidates in closed session at the June 18th special board meeting. The pool included 2 female and 11 male candidates. Eight candidates had a specialist degree while 3 candidates had a terminal degree (EdD/PhD). Seven candidates had 3 or more years of district leadership experience and 4 candidates were from outside the State of Iowa. After a thorough review of application materials, references and licensure the following candidates have been invited to the district on Friday, June 21st for formal interviews.

Brad Anderson-Mr. Anderson currently serves as the Woodward-Granger Superintendent. Prior to being named superintendent in 2011 Brad served the district as the PK-5 Principal. On top of his superintendent duties, Brad also serves the district as Special Education Director, Curriculum Director, Transportation Director, Title I Coordinator and CRISIS Coordinator. As the district leader, Brad was responsible for adding both voluntary pre-school and after school care for students, among other notable accomplishments. His prior experience includes serving as an elementary principal for United Community Schools, 3rd grade teacher in Earlham and 5th grade teacher in Gilman City, MO.

Jody Gray-Jody currently serves at the Superintendent for St. Ansgar Community Schools in St. Ansgar, IA. She has served the district since 2011 in this capacity. Her prior experience includes serving as the Woodward-Granger Superintendent and Tri-County Superintendent/Principal and also Curriculum Director. Her recent efforts led to a $14.6 million bond referendum for new elementary and high school gym in St. Ansgar and securing a $315,000 grant to help complete update of outdoor district facilities. Jody has also led the district through strategic action planning.

Lynn Johnson-Lynn currently serves as the Arlington, NE District Superintendent and is retiring at the end of the academic year. She has served as the district superintendent for the past 10 years after serving the district as the Secondary Principal. Some of her notable accomplishments include oversight of an $8 million dollar addition/renovation project and $3 million dollar HVAC project. She also successfully helped pass a bond issue for the district. Instructionally, she implemented Professional Learning Communities (PLC’s) and expanded course offerings for students.

Steve Hanson-Steve was the superintendent for the West Liberty School District from 2011-2017. He is currently serving as a mentor coordinator. His previous administrative work included 15 years as associate principal and principal at Ottumwa High School, and three years as secondary principal at an international American school in Brazil. Two notable accomplishments Steve led were increased financial stability for the West Liberty School District and efforts to increase graduation rates. He also supported a Dual Language program with over 60% of students K-8 enrolled.

Stakeholders invited on the formal interview teams were chosen based on who reports directly to the superintendent, recommendations from the teachers association and tour guides who had a strong background in both the district and community.

Time Brad Anderson Jody Gray Lynn Johnson Steve Hanson 1:00 Tour 2:00 Interview Team Tour 3:00 School Board Interview Team Tour 4:00 School Board Interview Team Tour 5:00 School Board Interview Team 6:00 School Board 7:15 School Board Meeting

The successful interim superintendent will begin their duties on July 1st or soon after. The long-term superintendent hiring process will begin in November with more stakeholders involved in the process.