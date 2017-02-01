FIRE CALLS
HARLAN -- Shelby County residents saw a mild November turn quickly into a brutal December, a harsh reality that winter is here and with it comes snow, ice and plunging temperatures into the single digits below zero this past month.
With the winter months upon us, local emergency officials including the Harlan Fire Department are reminding homeowners about the fire dangers associated with heating equipment.
Improper use of such equipment like portable or stationary space heaters, wood burning stoves and fireplaces can be incredibly dangerous, and their misuse is a leading cause of home fire deaths.
