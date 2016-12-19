FIRE DAMAGES WESTPHALIA HOME

WESTPHALIA -- Firefighters from multiple departments battled a house fire in Westphalia Friday evening, Dec. 9. Westphalia Fire Chief John Henscheid said crews were called to 107 4th St. on a report of a fire at approximately 6 p.m., and upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home. Fire personnel from Westphalia, Earling, Panama, Harlan and Portsmouth, as well as Medivac Ambulance/Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene for about four hours. The home was listed as a total loss. There were no injuries. Henscheid said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. (Photo courtesy of Harlan Fire and Rescue)

Benefit for fire victims is Wed. at Club House

WESTPHALIA -- Please support a fundraiser for the Dominguez family who recently lost their home in Westphalia due to fire.

Westphalia Club House Taco Night Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5-9 p.m. Students will be taking orders and busing tables. Tips and donations will go to the Dominguez family.