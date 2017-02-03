Fire danger announcements begin
COUNTY -- Shelby County Emergency Management announced this week that it will again be issuing local fire danger assessments for the spring season.
Bob Seivert, Shelby County Emergency Management Director, said despite the recent snow and rain, there have been several grass and brush fires, especially when the weather was warmer in February.
“With the record breaking and unseasonably high heat, dead vegetation is extremely flammable," said Seivert.
