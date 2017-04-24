Fire destroys machine shed

HARLAN - The Harlan Fire Department was called to a machine shed fire east of Harlan at the farm home of Bruce Heilesen, 1540 Hwy 44, on Sunday, April 23 at 4:38 p.m.

Upon the fire department’s arrival, the machine shed was engulfed in flames. Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said Heilesen had suffered forearm and face burns while attempting to put out the fire and was transported by a family member to Myrtue Medical Center.

According to Bissen, Heilesen was mowing and had come around the corner of his machine shed and clipped a fuel tank cylinder which fell, and when it fell it dislodged the tank valve and the tank sent flammable gas toward his mower. A spark from the mower then ignited the fuel causing the machine shed fire.

Bissen said he called the Kimballton Fire Department before he arrived at the fire scene and shortly thereafter called the Elk Horn Fire Department to assist. An estimated four tankers ran back and forth from the site to Harlan providing water support.

Fox Machine Shop was scheduled to assist at the site to help tear down the tin siding allowing firemen to gain access inside the machine shed to put down any hot spots.

The machine shed, a tractor and loader as well as a variety of farm-related equipment were destroyed in the blaze. Also assisting at the site was the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Medivac Ambulance. (Photo by Alan Mores)