Fire destroys machine shed
HARLAN - The Harlan Fire Department was called to a machine shed fire east of Harlan at the farm home of Bruce Heilesen, 1540 Hwy 44, on Sunday, April 23 at 4:38 p.m.
Upon the fire department’s arrival, the machine shed was engulfed in flames. Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said Heilesen had suffered forearm and face burns while attempting to put out the fire and was transported by a family member to Myrtue Medical Center.
