FIRE RE-TESTING UNDER WAY
HARLAN – The Harlan Fire Department will have three firefighters re-test for certifications by the state fire academy due to a scandal involving the state’s Fire Service Training Bureau and its former accreditation manager John McPhee.
McPhee has been arrested and charged with misconduct in public office as well as tampering with records. He is accused of failing to grade tests and assigning random scores to tests. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
