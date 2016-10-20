FIRE SAFETY FUN!

HARLAN -- It was Fire Prevention Week last week, and local fire departments met with students from area schools to talk about fire safety.

Firefighters from the Harlan Fire Department were guests at the schools in Harlan to not only discuss fire safety such as the stop, drop and roll technique if caught on fire, but also the importance of working smoke detectors in the home and having a fire escape plan. The students were able to see a fire truck up close, learning about the tools and equipment firefighters use when tackling a blaze. (Photo by Kim Wegener)