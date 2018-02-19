FIREFIGHTER AWARDS
HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held its annual Awards Banquet and Firefighter Recognition on Saturday evening, Feb. 3 at the C.G Thirkildsen Center. Firefighters were recognized for years of service and special achievements.
“The Harlan Fire Department has been fortunate in our recruiting efforts with 10 new members that have joined the fire department during the 2017 calendar year,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen. Following is a list of new members for 2017; Nate Pigsley, Chad Henry, Connie Miller, Richard Petersen, Matt Schmidt, Allison Taylor, Madison Doonan, Jacob Hazen, Nate Jacobsen and Patrick Gaul. Other members that have reached a milestone in their service and are; Shane Ransom – 5 years, Kristi Pederson – 15 years, Tim Pederson – 15 years, Roger Bissen – 30 years.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95