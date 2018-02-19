FIREFIGHTER AWARDS

HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held its annual Awards Banquet and Firefighter Recognition on Saturday evening, Feb. 3 at the C.G Thirkildsen Center. Firefighters were recognized for years of service and special achievements.

“The Harlan Fire Department has been fortunate in our recruiting efforts with 10 new members that have joined the fire department during the 2017 calendar year,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen. Following is a list of new members for 2017; Nate Pigsley, Chad Henry, Connie Miller, Richard Petersen, Matt Schmidt, Allison Taylor, Madison Doonan, Jacob Hazen, Nate Jacobsen and Patrick Gaul. Other members that have reached a milestone in their service and are; Shane Ransom – 5 years, Kristi Pederson – 15 years, Tim Pederson – 15 years, Roger Bissen – 30 years.

