Home / Home
Chief Bissen received a Meritorious Service Award for 30 years of Service from Past President Mark McNees of the Iowa Firefighters Association.Russell Lacy receiving the Firefighter of the Year award from Chief Bissen.David Archibald receives recognition for his 10 years of service, and is placed on “Honorary Member” status.HFD members present for the banquet. Front Row L to R -- Mike Butler, Alex Londo, Ryne Nelsen, Roger Bissen, Chad Kroger, Jordon Sanders, Russ Lacy, Mike Kienast. Middle Row L to R -- Kyle Miller, Tim Pederson, Richard Petersen, Connie Miller, Kristi Pederson, Bruce Blum, Shane Ransom, Robin Butler, Allison Taylor, Madison Doonan and Jason Wickizer. Back Row L to R -- Megan Londo, Nate Pigsley, Chad Butler, Tom Butler, Matt Schmidt, Justin Schechinger, Nate Jacobsen, JR Campbell and Chad Henry.

FIREFIGHTER AWARDS

Mon, 02/19/2018 - 1:54pm admin
Lacy named firefighter of the year; Chief Bissen honored for service years

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held its annual Awards Banquet and Firefighter Recognition on Saturday evening, Feb. 3 at the C.G Thirkildsen Center. Firefighters were recognized for years of service and special achievements.
    “The Harlan Fire Department has been fortunate in our recruiting efforts with 10 new members that have joined the fire department during the 2017 calendar year,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen. Following is a list of new members for 2017; Nate Pigsley, Chad Henry, Connie Miller, Richard Petersen, Matt Schmidt, Allison Taylor, Madison Doonan, Jacob Hazen, Nate Jacobsen and Patrick Gaul. Other members that have reached a milestone in their service and are; Shane Ransom – 5 years, Kristi Pederson – 15 years, Tim Pederson – 15 years, Roger Bissen – 30 years.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here