FIREFIGHTER AWARDS

HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held its annual Awards Banquet and Firefighter Recognition on Saturday evening, Feb. 2 at the C.G Therkildsen Center. Firefighters were recognized for years of service and special achievements.

The Harlan Fire Department has awarded Richard Petersen Firefighter of the Year for 2018. He joined the fire department March 20, 2017 and rapidly obtained his EMT-B certification in November, 2017, and Firefighter I in August, 2018.

“Richard was first on scene to a recent medical call and began lifesaving CPR and that person is alive and at home with his family,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen.

“Richard has been very active in all of the fire department’s meetings, training and department sponsored events. Richard has worked multiple hours providing fire protection at Shelby County Speedway since he has joined the Harlan Fire Department. Richard is a great asset to the Harlan Fire Department and we are proud of his accomplishments. We are honored that Richard has chosen to volunteer his services as a firefighter in our community,” Bissen said.

Anyone interested in joining the department is encouraged to contact Chief Bissen at 712-755-5354.