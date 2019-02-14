Home / Home
Above is the 2019 membership: Front Row L-R: Patrick Gaul, Ryne Nelsen, Chad Kroger, Jordon Sanders, Richard Petersen. Middle Row: Robin Butler, Connie Miller, Madison Doonan, Kristi Pederson, Bruce Blum, Shane Ransom, Tim Pederson, Alex Londo, Jacub Hazen, Allison Taylor. Back Row: Chad Butler, Kyle Miller, Russ Lacy, Mike Kienast, Roger Bissen, Nate Pigsley, Justin Schechinger, Tom Butler, Nate Jacobsen, Shawn Bates, JR Campbell. Petersen is presented with the Firefighter of the Year award by Bissen. Pictured L to R -- Mark McNees, Atlantic Fire Chief and Past President of the Iowa Firefighters Association; Bruce Blum, second assistant chief; Bissen and Petersen; Ryne Nelsen, second lieutenant; and Tom Butler, first assistant chief. Honored for years of service include, L to R -- Bissen; Russ Lacy, 10 years; Tom Butler, 30 years; Justin Schechinger, five years; and Alex Londo, five years.Butler was honored for his 30 years of service, flanked by Bissen and McNees.

FIREFIGHTER AWARDS

Thu, 02/14/2019 - 2:32pm admin
Petersen named firefighter of the year; four honored for years of service

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held its annual Awards Banquet and Firefighter Recognition on Saturday evening, Feb. 2 at the C.G Therkildsen Center. Firefighters were recognized for years of service and special achievements.
    The Harlan Fire Department has awarded Richard Petersen Firefighter of the Year for 2018.  He joined the fire department March 20, 2017 and rapidly obtained his EMT-B certification in November, 2017, and Firefighter I in August, 2018.
    “Richard was first on scene to a recent medical call and began lifesaving CPR and that person is alive and at home with his family,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen.
    “Richard has been very active in all of the fire department’s meetings, training and department sponsored events. Richard has worked multiple hours providing fire protection at Shelby County Speedway since he has joined the Harlan Fire Department. Richard is a great asset to the Harlan Fire Department and we are proud of his accomplishments. We are honored that Richard has chosen to volunteer his services as a firefighter in our community,” Bissen said.
     Anyone interested in joining the department is encouraged to contact Chief Bissen at 712-755-5354.

