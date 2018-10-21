Firefighter Dies from Medical Incident at Combine Fire in Shelby County

(Earling) The Shelby County Emergency Management Office issued a press release Saturday evening regarding the loss of a firefighter at the scene of a combine and field fire in Shelby County on Saturday.

According to the press release, a call came in at around 2:40 p.m. regarding a combine and field fire near Highway 37 and Hazel Rd. Units from Earling Fire and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched with mutual aid from Defiance and Irwin Fire.

According to the report, shortly after Earling Firefighters arrived on the scene, a medical incident occurred. Additional assistance was requested from Medivac and Harlan Police Department.

The firefighter has since passed away. Updates will continue to be provided as they become available.