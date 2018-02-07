Firework donations needed for next year

HARLAN -- Every year, the fireworks show attracts hundreds to the J.J. Jensen ball fields. This show would not be possible without the help of the Harlan American Legion Post #150 and the community members' donations.

For more than 30 years the American Legion has been fundraising for the fireworks display. Each year, all of the donations are pooled to reach the goal of $5,000.

The show for this year has been purchased and scheduled, but the group is always fundraising for the next year.

For community members looking to donate, buckets will not be placed in stores around Harlan this year, but the American Legion will collect money for next year's show during the fireworks program on July 4, and checks can be sent to the American Legion Post 150, P.O. 525, Harlan, IA, 51537.

Approximately $1,300 has been raised for next year's show to date.

