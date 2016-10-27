Fireworks fund short; Legion starts early requesting donations

COUNTY – Bob Cook, commander, Harlan American Legion Post #150, has lived all over the world, but says nothing compares to the American spirit shown right here in Shelby County, Iowa.

“This is the most patriotic place I’ve been,” he said.

That’s why it’s so important to he and other Legion members that the annual July 4 fireworks show continues to be one of the best in the region. It costs money, however, and even though it’s only October, plans are in the works for next year’s show. And the money is a little tight, he said.

