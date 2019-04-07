Fireworks safety review as July 4 holiday nears

HARLAN -- With the July 4 holiday only a few days away, local officials are saying it’s important to remember the dangers the holiday can present when it comes to fireworks.

Firework laws

There are many laws that Iowa citizens will need to know in order to use fireworks on July 4. Anyone under 18 years old can’t purchase fireworks or discharge fireworks unless under adult supervision.

Fireworks can also only be used on July 4 from noon until 11 p.m. in Harlan, and all fireworks must be fired on personal property or if permission has been given on the property fireworks are being used.

