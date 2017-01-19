FIRST BABY of 2017
Welcome Ethan Vernon Kimball
Born January 10, 12:12 a.m.
at Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan
Molly Hernandez and Brett Kimball of Kirkman are the proud parents of this year’s first baby born in 2017 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Ethan Vernon Kimball was born at 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
