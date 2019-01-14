FIRST BABY OF 2019!

COUNTY -- Welcome to the 2019 New Year’s Baby Spencer Allen Daniel Dusenberry, born Sunday, Jan. 6 at 10:39 p.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Spencer weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. He is the son of Lauren Pash and Austin Dusenberry of Harlan. Spencer’s grandparents are Amanda Hanover, Daniel Pash, Harlan; Triston Peck, Rebecca George, Tilden, NE.

Spencer’s great-grandparents are Tim Conrad, Harlan; Kelli Tolliver, Harlan; Dawn and Mark Berrier, Deloit; and Deb and Terry Hottendorf, Manilla.

As the New Year’s baby, Spencer and his parents have been presented with a number of gifts from area businesses including: $25 in auxiliary gift shop gifts at Myrtue Medical Center; free oil change for the parents at Keast Auto Center; $30 in a Shelby County State Bank savings account; $10 off the baby’s or parent’s first prescription of the year at Kwik-RX Pharmacy; package of diapers, mylar balloon and $50 gift card from Hy-Vee; $10 chamber gift certificate from Medivac; $30 in a new savings account and a piggy bank from Midstates Bank; $25 to start a new savings account at Town & Country Credit Union; $25 gift certificate from Milk & Honey; and $25 gift card from Fareway Meat and Grocery.

Winning the free subscription to the Harlan Newspapers for guessing closest to when the New Year’s baby would arrive is Lila Kelley, Harlan, who predicted the New Year’s Baby would be born on January 8 at 3:30 a.m.