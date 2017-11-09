First-ever Ag Festival provides hands-on learning
COUNTY – The first-ever Shelby County Ag Festival will be held Monday, Sept. 11 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Harlan.
The hands-on learning experience for kids of all ages will include everything from bean dissection, an animal learning center, flowing grain and a commodity carnival to implements, water conservation demonstrations, a GPS scavenger hunt and animal dissection.
The event is free fun for all ages.
