First-ever Ag Festival provides hands-on learning

Mon, 09/11/2017

COUNTY – The first-ever Shelby County Ag Festival will be held Monday, Sept. 11 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Harlan.
    The hands-on learning experience for kids of all ages will include everything from bean dissection, an animal learning center, flowing grain and a commodity carnival to implements, water conservation demonstrations, a GPS scavenger hunt and animal dissection.
    The event is free fun for all ages.
 

