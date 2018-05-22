Five HCHS students earn regional academic honors

HARLAN -- Five Harlan Community High School seniors recently were recognized academically.

Kara Rueschenberg, Tyler Buman, Alana Monson, Chad Schechinger and Alexis Irlbeck (L to R) were nominated for honors with the Omaha World-Herald 2018 All-Western Iowa Academic Team as one of the top scholars in western Iowa.

Buman was selected to the All-Western Iowa Academic Team.

In addition, Rueschenberg was named Des Moines Register All-State. Each year since 2010, schools have nominated students for The Des Moines Sunday Register Academic All-State.

Each high school in Iowa selects a senior who is among the best and the brightest - with a mixture of good grades, test scores, activities and accomplishments that made them stand out among their peers.

Rueschenberg is HCHS’s representative, and ranks first out of 140 in her class. (Photo by Mike Oeffner)