Five years in jail for Westphalia man charged with child porn possession

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- On April 11, Matthew E. Gross, a 40-year-old Westphalia resident, was sentenced by Chief United States District Court Judge John A. Jarvey to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release to follow his imprisonment for receipt and possession of child pornography.

On November 3, 2016, Gross pled guilty to a two-count indictment, charging him with possession and receipt of child pornography.

Gross received child pornography images from at least as early as February, 2014 and up to August, 2014. In addition, Gross was found in possession of child pornography images on or about September 25, 2014 in his Westphalia residence.