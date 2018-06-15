Home / Home
Dan KleinpasteOn Thursday, June 14, Flag Day, we honor our local firefighters, emergency personnel and law enforcement for keeping Shelby County safe throughout the year. On May 17, Roar into Harlan honored the Harlan Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for National Police Week. From left to right: Bill McDaniel, Sheriff Neil Gross, Jake Hoss, and Branden Quist road into the square with the bikers.

FLAG DAY Thursday, June 14

Fri, 06/15/2018 - 10:55am admin
Kleinpaste says important to honor our flag properly
By: 
Caitlin Yamada, News Reporter
The flag to me is a symbol. Loyalty, patriotism, dedication... -- Dan Kleinpaste

    HARLAN – To Harlan’s Dan Kleinpaste, the American flag is a symbol of loyalty and patriotism, and a reminder of what America stands for and of his service in the United States Marine Corps.
    Flag Day is Thursday, June 14, established as the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777 by the Proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916.
    It was not until August 2, 1949 that President Harry Truman signed an Act of Congress to designate June 14 as National Flag Day.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here