FLAG DAY Thursday, June 14
HARLAN – To Harlan’s Dan Kleinpaste, the American flag is a symbol of loyalty and patriotism, and a reminder of what America stands for and of his service in the United States Marine Corps.
Flag Day is Thursday, June 14, established as the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777 by the Proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916.
It was not until August 2, 1949 that President Harry Truman signed an Act of Congress to designate June 14 as National Flag Day.
