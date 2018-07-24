Flex funds okayed for adding elementary sections

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education gave final approval Monday, July 16 for the expenditure of funds from the district’s flexibility account within the general fund to be used for future district needs.

The funding will pay for two elementary positions and building maintenance costs this next school year.

The board voted 4-0 (Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Joni Larsen and Kathy Mahlberg aye; Lonnie Muxfeldt, Al Hazelton and Monte Schechinger absent) approving the expenditures for a first grade teacher and fifth grade teacher. Additional funds in the account not used toward those teacher costs will be used for district building maintenance needs.

A total of $218,388.60 from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 was transferred out of the Home School Assistance Program fund ($153,500) and Teacher Qualify fund ($64,888.60).

A public hearing was held Monday to discuss the move and how the funds could be spent, with no written or oral comments made from the public.

The transfer of funds was made possible by the Iowa Legislature, which in 2017 signed into law a bill that permits local school boards to transfer those unused and unobligated funds from certain categorical funds for general fund usage.

