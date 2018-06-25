Home / Home
Sixth and Seventh Sts. in Harlan were almost knee deep in water Tuesday morning, while a truck was submerged to the doors in a ditch along Highway 59.

Flooding rains drench Shelby County

Mon, 06/25/2018 - 1:11pm admin

         The area saw as much as 4-6 of rain Tuesday morning in some spots, and more storms rolled through Tuesday night and Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing the week’s totals to well above seven inches in areas.

