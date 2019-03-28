Floods cause $1.15 million damage to infrastructure

COUNTY – Shelby County officials have documented more than $1.15 million in flood-related damages from the event that occurred in Shelby County Wednesday, March 13 and thereafter.

Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo and his staff have been working with local officials to determine the damage to public infrastructure.

The preliminary information has been provided to the State of Iowa, indicating $1,151,831.32 in documented damage and response needs.

Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA awards grants to assist state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations with the response to and recovery from disasters.

The program provides funding for debris removal, implementation of emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure. The program also encourages protection from future damage by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process. The state works with FEMA to manage the program and administer the funding.

For individual households the Iowa Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program Application is available for those individuals that were affected by the flood. $5,000 in assistance is available if you meet identified criteria and income limits.

You can go to https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs and print off the application and follow the instructions to turn it in.

