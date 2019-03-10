Flu vaccine clinics available from public health in October
COUNTY -- Shelby County Public Health reminds all residents that it is time to prepare for the upcoming influenza season by getting vaccinated.
Influenza is a contagious disease that can lead to serious illness, including pneumonia. Even healthy people can get sick enough to miss work or school for a significant amount of time or even be hospitalized.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95