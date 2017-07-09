Flu vaccine clinics scheduled

REGIONAL -- Protect yourself, your family and community this season with an annual flu vaccine for everyone in your family who is 6 months and older. Influenza remains a top 10 leading cause of death in Iowa, yet can be prevented by receiving yearly flu vaccine.

Some people are at higher risk for complications of influenza which makes receiving the vaccine very important. People at higher risk include:

- Pregnant women

- Children, particularly those younger than 2 years of age

- Adults age 65 and older

- People who have certain medical conditions like asthma, high blood pressure, cancer, diabetes and lung diseases.

Individuals with these risk factors are protected when they receive the flu vaccine and also when those around them are immunized. Additionally, infants under six months of age are not old enough to receive the flu vaccine. The best way to protect young infants is to vaccinate family members and caregivers in order to provide a “cocoon of protection”.

