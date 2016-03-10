FLYING HIGH!

CHICAGO, IL -- Portsmouth native Jen Davidson won gold in female 4-way formation skydiving at the 2016 World Parachuting Championships this month at Skydive Chicago. This marks the first time the United States brought home the world championship title in this event.

The world championships drew more than 700 skydivers from 38 countries vying for the title of world champion in five different skydiving disciplines.

Jen is the daughter of Randy and Ronda Schaben of Portsmouth, a 2004 graduate of Harlan Community High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Iowa. Her husband, Matt Davidson, also won a gold medal in 8-way formation skydiving at the same event.