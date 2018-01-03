Foodies prepare for road trippin’ across Iowa

REGIONAL – Shelby Countians who love to eat have a new experience to try this year, starting locally at home by heading to downtown Harlan to Milk & Honey.

The Iowa Tourism Office has launched a new promotion called 99 Counties, 99 Restaurants, for travelers who love to eat where the locals eat. The Iowa Tourism Office is making it easier for visitors to find those restaurants with the launch of 99 Counties, 99 Restaurants.

The list includes one restaurant from every county and covers a wide range of dining options and specialty dishes. The Shelby County pick is Milk & Honey, a community-minded restaurant that serves high quality, locally sourced foods, including many organic and vegetarian options.

There are lots of options within short driving range of Shelby County as well to sample some awesome home-grown food.