HARLAN – Pride, Dedication and Excellence is the motto of this year’s Harlan Community High School Marching Band, and no one student exemplifies what it means to be a Cyclone more than Allen Fries, who in an exciting move has decided to participate in both the band and varsity football team on football Friday nights.

Fries, a junior at HCHS, loves both football and music, and actually has participated in both since his freshman year of high school. It worked early on as the freshman games are before varsity games.