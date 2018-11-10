Home / Home
Allen Fries is a starting defensive end on the varsity football team as well as the section leader for the pit in the marching band. He’s one of the first students in years to participate in both activities on game night Fridays.

Football and Music

Thu, 10/11/2018 - 1:17pm admin
In an exciting move, Junior Allen Fries made the decision to not only participate in football, but also perform at halftime with the marching band on home game nights
I am very thankful for the support I have from both Mr. Kearney and Coach Bladt. -- Allen Fries

    HARLAN – Pride, Dedication and Excellence is the motto of this year’s Harlan Community High School Marching Band, and no one student exemplifies what it means to be a Cyclone more than Allen Fries, who in an exciting move has decided to participate in both the band and varsity football team on football Friday nights.
    Fries, a junior at HCHS, loves both football and music, and actually has participated in both since his freshman year of high school.  It worked early on as the freshman games are before varsity games.

