Foreign Exchange students enjoy time at Harlan Community

HARLAN -- With half the school year now over, the four foreign exchange students at Harlan Community High School this year took a moment to share memories they have made during their first few months in Harlan.

Anna Bornhøft, Isa Marques and Hannah Bläsius will be students at HCHS until May 2018.

Clara Brunner was scheduled to return home to Germany after Christmas.

Anna Ellegaard Bornhøft is from Denmark and she is residing with Shannon and Andrea Miller in Walnut. Anna is the daughter of Anette Ellegaard Bornhøft and Per Bornhøft Hansen. They live in Roskilde, Denmark. Isa Marques of Spain is staying with Sandy Larson in Harlan.

Clara Brunner is from Germany and her host parents are Frannie and Don DeLauter of Harlan. Clara is the daughter of Christine and Ulrich Brunner who live near Stuttgart, in the southern part of Germany.

Hannah Bläsius is also from Germany. She is living with Pat, Lori and Lucas Pucelik in Harlan. She is the daughter of Andrea and Patrick Bläsius. They reside in a small town called Friedrichsthal in southwestern Germany.

