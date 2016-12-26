Former area priest found guilty of privacy invasion

REGIONAL – Father Paul Monahan, a priest who served as principal at St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs and who served parishes in southwest Iowa including Shelby County, has been found guilty by a judge of five counts of invasion of privacy.

A bench trial was held November 28-30, and in a ruling released last Friday, Associate Judge Gary Anderson wrote that he found the testimony of five male high school students credible, and that Monahan’s actions of looking at the teens’ genital in a public restroom in April, 2016 violated their privacy.

