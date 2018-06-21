Former city administrator Cox charged

HARLAN – Former Harlan City Administrator Terry Lynn Cox, 67, has been charged in Shelby County District Court with Theft First Degree, Felonious Misconduct in Office and Tampering with Records.

Cox, 1314 Southridge Drive, Harlan, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Friday, June 15, and then later released on $5,000 bond.

If convicted of the charges against him, Cox faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in jail, with additional fines totaling $17,500 on the class C felony, class D felony and aggravated misdemeanor charges.

Complaints filed in district court explain that Cox is the former city administrator hired as city engineer on July 1, 1977, and then promoted to city administrator in 1980. As city administrator, Cox was responsible for the city’s disbursements (making certain purchases, receiving certain goods and services, presenting certain disbursements to the City Council for approval, maintaining supporting documentation, and preparing and signing checks during the period the City Clerk position was vacant), payroll (reviewing and approving timesheets and signing checks), and administration (supervision of all city department heads and city hall personnel), complaints said.

Cox submitted his resignation to the City Council on May 3, 2016, effective June 30, 2016, due to concerns identified by city officials that were discussed with Cox, complaints said. “In April, 2016, the City Clerk, Jane Smith, identified concerns regarding certain travel disbursements submitted by Cox. Smith shared her concerns with former mayor, now city administrator Gene Gettys, and former council member, now Mayor, Mike Kolbe.

