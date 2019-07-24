Former city administrator gets probation, fine
HARLAN – Former Harlan City Administrator Terry Cox won’t be going to jail, but will face probation, have to pay fines, costs and restitution.
During his sentencing hearing Monday, July 15 in Shelby County District Court in Harlan, Fourth District Court Judge Kathleen A. Kilnoski denied Cox’s request for a deferred judgment. She approved a plea agreement that gave Cox suspended sentences on charges of second-degree theft and tampering with evidence.
Cox also was ordered to two years of probation, fined a total of $1,625, ordered to pay all costs, surcharges and $7,500 restitution to the City of Harlan.
