Former clerk facing charges after investigation

KIMBALLTON -- Former Kimballton City Clerk Tammy Thompson has been charged with four felony counts after an investigation by the state auditor’s office.

Auditor of State Mary Mosiman this week released a report on the special investigation of the City of Kimballton for the period May 1, 2014 through August 31, 2017.

Thompson has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; fraudulent practice in the first degree (over $10,000), a class C felony; first-degree theft (over $10,000), a class C felony; and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,000 but under $10,000, a class D felony.

If convicted of all charges, she faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in jail with additional fines totaling $25,000.

The special investigation was requested by City officials as a result of concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by the former City Clerk, Tammy Thompson.

Thompson has been charged with four felony counts following the investigation.

Mosiman reported the special investigation identified $89,939.12 of undeposited collections and improper and unsupported disbursements. Mosiman also reported $37,137.63 of the undeposited utility collections was identified by comparing utility collections recorded in the City’s utility accounting system to amounts deposited to the City’s bank accounts between May 1, 2014 and August 31, 2017. The remaining undeposited utility collections identified are composed of $1,353.82 of improper adjustments recorded in the City’s utility accounting system. There were no explanations for the adjustments and they were not approved by the City Council.

