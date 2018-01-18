Home / Home

Former Harlan Mayor Gary Christiansen dies

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 1:24pm admin

    HARLAN -- Gary Hans Christiansen, 80, Harlan, died January 10 at CHI Health - Creighton.
    Services are pending at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.
    Christiansen was a former mayor of Harlan, serving the city for 12 years from January 1, 2000-December 31, 2011.  
    He also was named Citizen of the Year in 1992, and received the Harlan Leadership Award in 1978.  Christiansen has a housing subdivision in north Harlan named after him -- the G. H. Christiansen subdivision

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here