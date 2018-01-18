Former Harlan Mayor Gary Christiansen dies

HARLAN -- Gary Hans Christiansen, 80, Harlan, died January 10 at CHI Health - Creighton.

Services are pending at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

Christiansen was a former mayor of Harlan, serving the city for 12 years from January 1, 2000-December 31, 2011.

He also was named Citizen of the Year in 1992, and received the Harlan Leadership Award in 1978. Christiansen has a housing subdivision in north Harlan named after him -- the G. H. Christiansen subdivision