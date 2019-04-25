Former Harlan residents compete in Bataan Memorial Death March
WHITE SANDS MISSLE RANGE, NM – Two former Harlanites recently participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March in New Mexico and took top five honors in the event.
The Bataan Memorial Death March is a challenging march through the high desert terrain of the White Sands Missile Range. The memorial march is conducted in honor of the heroic service members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II, sacrificing their freedom, health, and, in many cases, their very lives.
