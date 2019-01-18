Former Harlan teacher garners his 1944 Drake Relays medal, 74 years later

Williams, 93, was a former Harlan high school government teacher and coach in the 1960s-70s. Williams was also instrumental in the growth the Harlan Little League and Legion baseball programs. His late wife, Donna, who was the Shelby County Recorder from 1971 - 1986, was believed to be one of the first female county recorders in Iowa and her husband, Ted, was very involved in helping her campaign.

A 93-year-old central Iowa man who earned second place in men’s discus at the Drake Relays in 1944 finally got his medal.

Up until Thursday, Ted Williams, of Altoona, only had a certificate to prove his achievement -- they didn’t hand out medals when he competed because of the metal shortage during World War II.

When Williams showed up to his usual coffee group, he thought he was celebrating his 93rd birthday. But instead, he received the medal he rightfully deserves.

“We’re here to honor a guy that won an award at the Drake Relays in 1944,” said Herb Phillips, Williams’ friend.

Williams was a Knoxville High School student when he competed in the Drake Relays. “I knew nothing about this,” he said.

He was able to trade in his certificate for the real thing in a special surprise ceremony. Bob Clark, Williams’ fellow track and field teammate, handed out the medal.

“There it is. How about that?” Williams said.

Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson director of the Drake Relays, said Williams was bragging about his second-place finish at the relays to his coffee group, who didn’t believe him.

“He brought that certificate and they snapped a photo of it and shared it with me,” Boldon said. “Everything was set in motion at that point.”