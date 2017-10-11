Former HCHS Supt. and Economic Development Director Bob Broomfield died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

LINCOLN, NE - Funeral services are Sat., Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the First Plymouth Church, Lincoln, NE for three-time HCHS Supt. Bob Broomfield who died on Thursday, Nov. 9 in his sleep at their home. Broomfield and his wife, MJ, were also the co-directors of Shelby County's economic development arm, called Developsource from 2010-2013. He is survived by his wife, MJ; two daughters and a son.