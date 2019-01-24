Former HCHS teacher receives Relays honor 75 years later

STATE -- Former Harlan Community High School teacher and coach Ted Williams last week was the recipient of a silver medal, 75 years later, for his second-place showing in the men’s discus at the Drake Relays in 1944.

On his 93rd birthday last Thursday, Jan. 17, Williams, now of Altoona, only had a certificate for his achievement. They didn’t hand out medals when he competed because of the metal shortage during World War II.

Williams showed up to meet with his usual coffee group on Thursday, celebrating his birthday, and found out instead there would be a ceremony with more than 40 of his friends and family presenting him with that silver medal.

Williams was a high school student at Knoxville when he competed in the Drake Relays. On Thursday he was able to trade in that certificate for the real silver medal during the surprise ceremony.

On hand to present the medal was Williams’ fellow track and field teammate Bob Clark, as well as Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson director of the Drake Relays.

Williams was a former Harlan High School government teacher and coach in the 1960s-70s. Williams was also instrumental in the growth of the Harlan Little League and Legion baseball programs.

