Former HCS superintendent Broomfield dies

LINCOLN, NE -- Bob Broomfield, former superintendent of schools at Harlan Community and co-director of Shelby County Developsource economic development, died Thursday, Nov. 9 unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home in Lincoln, NE.

Broomfield was superintendent from August, 2000-June, 2006, and then came back to serve in that capacity on two occasions from July, 2009-June, 2010 and from February, 2011-September, 2011.

In addition, Bob and his wife, MJ, co-directed economic developments with Shelby County Developsource from 2010-2013. He also served as public mediator for the State of Iowa as well as a consultant for the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Before coming to the Harlan community, he was the superintendent of schools at Raymond Central, NE and Republican Valley and Red Willow, NE. He also had his real estate and brokers license.

